DAYTON, Tenn. — Wesley Christian, under the direction of first-year head coach Shawn Ward, finished fifth in the 2022-23 NACA Tournament.

Turning in a solid performance during the national tournament, Wesley Christian compiled a 12-25 record in the 2022-23 season.

Sharpshooter Jalen Spencer led the Circuit Riders. Spencer, who was named to the All-NACA Tournament Team, excelled throughout the national event. He nearly recorded a double-double during the opening round of the tournament. Spencer recorded a double-double in the second round while logging a triple-double on the third night of the tournament.

A native of Canada, Spencer holds the Wesley record for most threes in a single game (10).

Spencer is second all-time for threes in a season (93), behind Miki Tadic (100), who currently competes for the University of Rio Grande.

Southland (Fla.), which would ultimately win the D2 National Championship, defeated Wesley Christian 46-35 on the opening night of the tournament.

Spencer paced Wesley Christian with a team-high 13 points in the opening night matchup. Wesley Christian received scoring from Andre Skelin (nine points), Matej Prising (five points), Adame Ouertani (two points), Nikita Bolshov (two points) and Miles Spencer (two points) in the opening round game.

Bouncing back, Wesley Christian outlasted Veritas (Va.) 74-71 in the second round of the tournament. Spencer drained a step back three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Wesley Christian to the win.

Ouertani led Wesley Christian with a double-double, scoring 25 points and clearing out 10 rebounds.

Following Ouertani in scoring for the Circuit Riders, Bolshov netted a career-high 20 points.

Recording another double-double for Wesley Christian, Spencer added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Aiding in the win, Miles Spencer (six points, five rebounds), Sackey Sefa (five points, seven rebounds, one assist) and Ben Sangare (two points, six rebounds) contributed for the Circuit Riders.

Wesley Christian knocked off North Kissimmee (Fla.) 79-50 in the third round of the national tournament.

Miles Spencer scored 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Circuit Riders.

Following Spencer in scoring and providing a double-double for Wesley Christian, Sefa added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Logging a triple-double for the Circuit Riders, Jalen Spencer posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The additional contributors for Wesley Christian in the win over North Kissimmee were Bolshov (eight points), Sangare (two points), Kacper Wojciga (six points), Jan Krzowski (two points).

Following the win over North Kissimmee, Wesley Christian finished 2-1 in the national tournament.

“It’s been a roller coaster year," Ward confided, looking back as his team's 2022-23 season. "I hate to see it end but the good thing is that we finished strong. We finished the season with two wins in a row. I hurt us on scheduling, taking on some of the top teams in the nation. That wasn't a smart move for a first-year head coach, but we played Top 25 teams in the nation all season long. No team ever blew us out. We competed with the best of the best this first year." Wesley Christian players are producing on the court and in the classroom. "My guys have worked hard this year, both in the classroom and on the court," said Ward. "Each player has a 4.0 GPA. I’ve had many people brag on how respectful they are. We lose six seniors, two of whom are our leading scorers in Jalen Spencer and Andre Skelin. Both Spencer and Skelin will go on and play college basketball. Each player is undecided on college, but Spencer recently picked up an offer from Rio Grande and has additional interest from Tennessee Tech, Virginia Military Institute, South Alabama and Vincennes. Skelin has offers from Towson and College of Charleston. He is drawing additional interest from Stetson, Morehead State, Chattanooga, UNC Greensboro, Columbia, Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio University." Multiple Wesley Christian basketball players are expected to sign in the spring.

“The transfer portal in college is hurting us," said Ward. "A lot of these coaches want to wait and see who transfers in and out. A lot of my players won’t sign until April or May. Losing only six seniors is good for us. It gives us a chance to build around 6-8 freshman Sackey Sefa and 6-11 big man Ben Sangare. The key thing this year was getting started and ultimately getting the program headed back in the right direction. It was about getting the Wesley name back out there. Do I feel we had a bad year? Yes, absolutely. Am I pleased with this season? Absolutely not. There were games we lost that we should have won. The schedule shows though that we can play with the best of the best. Now that the season is over, I’m going to spend some time with my parents back in West Virginia, do some recruiting and get ready for next year. We have already got some donations as we are trying to build Wesley back up. We got a lot of people onboard this season that have supported us. This season couldn’t have been possible without the little village at Wesley Christian. I’m honored that I’ve got the opportunity to be on this level. It’s only up from here. We got it started and now it’s time to get it back to its national name as one of the best in the country."