ALLEN — The Wesley Christian men’s basketball program has released its schedule for the 2023-24 season.The Wesley Christian men's basketball team's 2023-24 schedule follows.
The Circuit Riders will start the 2023-24 season with a scrimmage game at the University of Pikeville against UPike's junior varsity team on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Wesley Christian will open its 2023-24 season at home in the Lucy Kinzer Memorial Gymnasium against New Faith (Ga.) on Friday, Nov. 3. Tip-off for the Wesley Christian-New Faith game is set for 7 p.m.
Wesley Christian is poised to feature four returning players from its 2022-23 team, including second year starting guard Fedor Portnoi. A strong athletic 6-5 guard, Portnoi will help bring experience to the Shawn Ward-coached Wesley Christian basketball team.
In addition to Portnoi, Wesley Christian will return 6-8 senior wing Adame Ouertani, 6-0 senior guard Nikita Bolshov and 6-3 junior guard Kacper Wojciga.
Wesley Christian will be a long and athletic team again, thanks in part to the addition of 6-8 sophomore Kasenda Moise. A player who hails from the Congo, Moise went through a private workout with former University of Kentucky star and current Indiana Pacer Oscar Tshiebwe in late-August.
Along with Moise, Wesley Christian has brought in 7-1 center Jamel Hamidu (Ghana) and 6-8 wing Victor Okojie (Ireland).
After restarting its former powerhouse program, Wesley Christian compiled a 12-25 record in the 2022-23 season.
“I feel we are going to be better than we were last season," said Wesley Christian Coach Shawn Ward. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our facilities over the summer. We have a new weight room and actual dorm rooms now. This group seems to be bonding together well and they are buying into what we are wanting to do."
Returning players and newcomers will comprise Wesley Christian's roster for the 2023-24 season.
"We've got some of the experienced players coming back that know how I like to run things and I feel they will step in and lead and set examples," Ward added. "A few new guys have really caught my eye this summer. We have 6-2 guard Saba Tavkhelidze from the country of Georgia. He’s a pass first guard with great court vision. Then, we also have 6-3 guard Patrick Pettengill from Brazil, who is a player that can really shoot it. This season is going to be a lot different after losing our two best players in Jalen Spencer and Andre Skelin, both of whom have went off to college."
Spencer broke Wesley Christian's all-time three-point field goals record against Daniel Boone High School (Tenn.) at Belfry High School last season. He now plays at Trinidad State College in Colorado. The leading scorer for the Circuit Riders last season, Skelin is playing for UT Tyler in Texas.
"Losing those guys is tough but I feel this team will bond together and help each other," Ward commented. "I expect a better season than last season and hopefully we'll be bringing that National Championship back to Allen, Kentucky.”
Wesley Christian Men's Basketball
2023-24 Schedule
Oct. 22 at UPike Junior Varsity (Scrimmage)
Nov. 3 New Faith (Ga.)
Nov. 4 Hughes (Ohio)
Nov. 6 at Holy Family
Nov. 10 Tri-City Christian (Tenn.)
Nov. 13 at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
Nov. 14 Galilean Christian
Nov. 16 at Moravian Prep (N.C.)
Nov. 18 Holy Family
Nov. 21 Grace Baptist (Miss.)
Nov. 24-25 at National Hoopfest (Fla.)
Dec. 1 at Hawks Havoc (Tenn.)
Dec. 2 at Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)
Dec. 5 Vision Prep
Dec. 7 at Tri-City Christian (Tenn.)
Dec. 9 at Shady Springs Varsity (W.Va.)
Dec. 11 at Huntington Prep (W.Va.)
Dec. 15-16 at Country Roads Classic (W.Va.)
Dec. 22 at Ironton Classic (Ohio)
Dec. 29-30 at Tug Valley Christmas Tournament (W.Va.)
Jan. 5 at STATS Prep (Ga.)
Jan. 18-21 at Virginia Invitational (Va.)
Jan. 23 Vision Prep
Jan. 24 at Experience Academy (Tenn.)
Jan. 26 at Mountain Mission (Va.)
Jan. 30 at Winston-Salem (N.C.)
Jan. 31 at New Faith (Ga.)
Feb. 2-3 at Hatfield-McCoy Shootout (W.Va.)
Feb. 5 Experience Academy (Tenn.)
Feb. 9-10 Rider Classic
Feb. 15 at South Charleston (W.Va.)
Feb. 16 at Parkersburg South (W.Va.)
Feb. 20 at Wyoming East (W.Va.)
Feb. 21 at Westside (W.Va.)
Feb. 27-March 2 at National Tournament (Tenn.)