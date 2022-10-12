ALLEN — Wesley Christian is preparing to compete in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association Junior Varsity Volleyball State Tournament Friday, Oct. 14-Saturday, Oct. 15.

The KCAA JV Volleyball State Tournament is set to be held at Micah Christian in Louisville.

Wesley Christian competes in the KCAA's Fourth Region.

Heading into the state tournament, Wesley Christian is 17-1 overall and 7-1 in its region. Wesley Christian and Lexington Latin each have a 7-1 region record. The two teams split a doubleheader at Wesley Christian earlier in the season.

Head coach Tabitha Coleman guides Wesley Christian. In addition to Coleman, Wesley Christian's coaching staff includes assistant coach Andrew Lafferty.

The Wesley Christian JV team features the following players: Emily Goble (Freshman), Cassidy Grace (Freshman), Brooke Young (Eighth Grader), Caidence Lafferty (Eighth Grader), Katie Slone (Seventh Grader), Skylar Salisbury (Seventh Grader), Hailey Baca (Sixth Grader), Emmalynn Elliott (Sixth Grader), Lily Slone (Fourth Grader).

Morgan Harmon is a senior on Wesley Christian's roster.

Wesley Christian has shown improvement throughout the 2022 season and ranks as one of the top teams in the KCAA.

"This team has improved tremendously," said Coleman. "There's more teamwork, they're working on rotations better and going after the ball. I'm very proud of them. They have not given up and dug deeper. They've worked hard throughout the season."

Wesley Christian started preseason practice in early-July. Much-improved Wesley Christian opened its season in August.

Coverage of Wesley Christian's stint in the KCAA JV Volleyball State Tournament will appear in next week's edition.