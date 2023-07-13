ALLEN — Wesley Christian is preparing to host the Circuit Riders Basketball Camp July 17-19.
Pre-registration for the Circuit Riders Basketball Camp is open.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each day.
Boys and girls ages 7-14 are eligible to attend the youth basketball camp.
Coaches for the camp will include Shawn Ward, Rob Browning, Eloge Ntumba and Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Ward serves as the head coach of the Wesley Christian men's basketball program.
Browning is a 30-year Duke University Basketball Camp coach.
Ntumba is a current player for the University of Pikeville men's basketball program.
Anochili-Killen is a current player for the Marshall University men's basketball program.
The registration fee for the camp is $50 per camper.
The men's college basketball players that are a part of the coaching staff will be available for autographs and photos after the camp each day.
In addition, a guest speaker will be featured at the camp.
To register for the camp, call/text 304-785-1708.