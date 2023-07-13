ALLEN — Wesley Christian is preparing to host the Circuit Riders Basketball Camp July 17-19.

Pre-registration for the Circuit Riders Basketball Camp is open.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each day.

Boys and girls ages 7-14 are eligible to attend the youth basketball camp.

Coaches for the camp will include Shawn Ward, Rob Browning, Eloge Ntumba and Obinna Anochili-Killen.

Ward serves as the head coach of the Wesley Christian men's basketball program.

Browning is a 30-year Duke University Basketball Camp coach.

Ntumba is a current player for the University of Pikeville men's basketball program.

Anochili-Killen is a current player for the Marshall University men's basketball program.

The registration fee for the camp is $50 per camper.

The men's college basketball players that are a part of the coaching staff will be available for autographs and photos after the camp each day.

In addition, a guest speaker will be featured at the camp.

To register for the camp, call/text 304-785-1708.