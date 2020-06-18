By Russ Cassady
With the end of a very different primary election period in Kentucky, Democrat Amy McGrath, has her sights squarely past the primary and set on U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who she hopes to face in the November general election.
In an interview with Appalachian Newspapers on June 9, McGrath spoke on several topics, including McConnell, her platform and how COVID-19 has changed her campaign.
McGrath said the advent of the COVID-19 crisis caused a great deal of change in how she has conducted her campaign.
“When this first hit, I wanted to take a step back and just help,” she said.
McGrath said her campaign started a “Commonwealth, common health” program, putting healthy volunteers to work helping those who needed help and raising more than $55,000 for food banks and other organizations to help those in need.
“We know, at least initially, the government wasn’t super quick to respond, particularly with the food insecurity that we had,” she said.
McConnell, McGrath said, failed in his actions on COVID from the beginning, as, she said, he was probably one of the people most informed on the matter before it hit.
“Sen. McConnell has the highest levels of intelligence briefings of any member of Congress,” she said.
That means that McConnell knew about COVID-19 in early February, but failed to act until the stock market “tanked.”
As a result, she said, the country lost weeks, if not months, in preparation.
In every bill dealing with the coronavirus, McGrath said, McConnell showed more care for special interest than the American people.
“It’s just a total disconnect with what Kentucky needs,” she said. “As senator, for me, I’d be focused on helping out regular people first.”
That dovetails with her overall criticism of McConnell.
“My message is we have got to hold Sen. McConnell accountable for his failure to really care about us for so many years,” she said.
Some of the issues on which McGrath remains focused are getting the price of prescription drugs down and fixing the Affordable Care Act, such as protecting people with pre-existing conditions.
“I actually think there’s so many things out there that we could do in this country that we all could get behind, provided we get out people who now literally represent Washington D.C. and the swamp more than they represent Kentucky,” she said.
McGrath says she is a “common sense” candidate.
“I’m a common sense Kentucky Democrat,” she said. “I’m running on issues that I believe are issues for everyday Kentuckians with common sense solutions to those issues — not radical change — common sense solutions.”
With the protests and calls for change in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, McGrath said she believes changes are necessary and can be made, but she said she does not support the calls for complete defunding of police forces.
“I think that, as leaders, all the way up to the top and in the Senate is we have to listen,” she said. “We have to listen to the people who are standing up and protesting. They just want a fair system and they’re not feeling like this is fair right now.
“We need to make some meaningful reforms,” she said. “As far as defunding, we need our police forces.”
McGrath also took time during the interview to address campaign advertising by McConnell which attacks her on the issue of abortion. The ad, she said, is a lie.
“I’m Catholic,” she said. “I’m a mother of three small kids. This is an issue I grew up with. I am somebody who does not believe the government should be legislating my personal religious beliefs onto other people and that these are very family, private decisions and that we already have reasonable restrictions on abortion.”
McGrath is one of nine Democrats on the primary ballot seeking the nomination in the primary.
For more information on McGrath, her website is, amymcgrath.com.
